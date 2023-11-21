Holden man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crimes

Morris Carr
Morris Carr(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man who pleaded guilty in September to what prosecutors say were ‘horrific sex crimes’ was sentenced.

Morris Carr, 56, of Holden was sentenced to 18 years in prison and after his release, he’ll be on 18 years of probation.

Carr sexually assaulted three victims under the age of 12 between 2015 to 2017.

The judge heard from the state and defense attorneys before deciding on a sentence.

“A retribution in the notion that a person should be punished just because society feels as though that would be good to see is not a general basis for a sentence,” said Harris Mattson, the defense attorney.

“The court finds that an appropriate sentence served for an unsuspended portion would be 18 years; by that point the defendant will be 70 years of age,” said the judge.“It would be the court’s calculation that he will have spent one quarter of his life in prison.”

“We’re pleased that the justice took this case very seriously, rendered in a very thoughtful and well-reasoned opinion and came out with a sentence that is reflective of the seriousness of the crimes that were perpetrated on these young girls,” said Mark Rucci, deputy district attorney, Penobscot County.

Victims were present at the sentencing.

If Carr violates his probation, he will serve more time in prison.

