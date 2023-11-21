Hampden library receives Hometown Hero Award

(Source: Pexels)
By Logan Hoffman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Friends of Edythe Dyer Library in Hampden are recipients of this year’s Hometown Hero Award.

When driving up to the library, there’s more than just what meets the eye.

In the basement of the library, there’s a hidden gem.

A bookstore that sells books for a low price of just a dollar or two, fundraising money for the library.

Each year, local Modern Woodmen of America recognize the work of unsung heroes in their communities.

Recently, members in the area honored the Friends of Edythe Dyer Library.

In addition to the award recognition, the Hometown Heroes chose the organization to receive a donation.

One member, Jan Trefethen, said they feel honored, especially because the nomination was anonymous.

“I’m sitting here and I open this up and I’m like, ‘What? Oh my gosh guys, yay for us!’ We have a motto, ‘Small but Mighty.’ It was like Christmas.”

Trefethen says they plan to use the donation they received from the award towards supporting adult programs at the library.

