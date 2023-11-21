CPKC Holiday trains rolls into Hermon, heading to Brownville and Jackman

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The CPKC Holiday Train rolled into Hermon Tuesday morning. It will now make its way to Brownville and Jackman.

This year’s performers will be Canadian singer-songwriter Virginia to Vegas, and Trudy, a Canadian country, pop, and folk singer-songwriter from Montréal, Québec.

Schedule - Nov. 21

Brownville: CPKC railyard, 1586 Main Road adjacent to CPKC parking lot.

  • Arrival: 5:00 p.m.
  • Event: 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Jackman: CPKC railyard, 4 Walton Street adjacent to Rancourt Logistics

  • Arrival: 9:20 p.m.
  • Event: 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

