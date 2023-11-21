Bangor Walmart now open, fully operational after a fire

Fire crews are on scene at the Walmart in Bangor
Fire crews are on scene at the Walmart in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Walmart is back open and fully operational after a fire caused most of the store to close earlier this month.

Police say 44-year-old Lucas Landry started the fire in the men’s clothing section on Nov. 3.

He was arrested and charged with arson and robbery.

Walmart officials closed the entire store for a week.

The pharmacy and grocery sections of the store have been open for the last few weeks while the repaired the rest of the store.

They will also be open for Black Friday.

