Bangor International Airport preps for influx of travelers & snow

Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re not already at your Thanksgiving destination, most likely you’re like millions of other Americans who are packing up to get there soon.

According to AAA, it’s expected that 4.69 million people will be in the skies Thanksgiving week.

One thing that many travelers are looking out for is weather.

Aimee Thibodeau, the marketing business development manager for the Bangor International Airport, said the crews are preparing for snowy conditions and the influx of travel is nothing new.

“We know that there’s some weather coming so our crews are getting ready for that, but it looks like it’s going to snow for us and then turn into rain pretty quick,” said Thibodeau. “We are seeing an increased number of passengers, and we expect over the next couple of days it’ll be very busy and on the return some people will probably be coming home this weekend but we’re used to it so this is nothing new for us really around the holiday time.”

Thibodeau says it’s best to arrive at the airport two hours before your flight takes off, especially with the snow coming through.

She says they are seeing a couple of delays up and down the East Coast, so it’s best to download your airline app to keep up with the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Snow & rain will spread across the region Wednesday bringing impacts to Holiday travel plans.
Wintry Mess Wednesday
Hampden library receives Hometown Hero Award
CPKC Holiday Train in Hermon
CPKC Holiday trains rolls into Hermon, heading to Brownville and Jackman
Annabelle
Furry Friends at 4: Annabelle