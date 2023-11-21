Bangor International Airport preps for influx of travelers & snow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re not already at your Thanksgiving destination, most likely you’re like millions of other Americans who are packing up to get there soon.

According to AAA, it’s expected that 4.69 million people will be in the skies Thanksgiving week.

One thing that many travelers are looking out for is weather.

Aimee Thibodeau, the marketing business development manager for the Bangor International Airport, said the crews are preparing for snowy conditions and the influx of travel is nothing new.

“We know that there’s some weather coming so our crews are getting ready for that, but it looks like it’s going to snow for us and then turn into rain pretty quick,” said Thibodeau. “We are seeing an increased number of passengers, and we expect over the next couple of days it’ll be very busy and on the return some people will probably be coming home this weekend but we’re used to it so this is nothing new for us really around the holiday time.”

Thibodeau says it’s best to arrive at the airport two hours before your flight takes off, especially with the snow coming through.

She says they are seeing a couple of delays up and down the East Coast, so it’s best to download your airline app to keep up with the latest updates.

