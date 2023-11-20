Woodland Pulp offers strikers a revised offer

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville have overwhelmingly rejected the revised offer from the company which will persist in the ongoing strike.

Approximately 22 Machinists Union members, supported by 20 Millwrights and 38 oilers and steam and water plant operators say they are collectively taking a stand for their job security and striving for a fair contract that upholds their core trades.

Last Thursday, 78 dedicated Union members across three unions conducted a vote on the revised offer, only four members voted in favor of the offer.

Woodland Pulp says they will be meeting with the union members again Tuesday to continue negotiations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.