Waterville’s Festival of Trees returns for 2023

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A bunch of people made it out to the Waterville Elks Lodge to look at some rather special Christmas Trees.

Trees adorning gift cards, toys, even a sewing machine, and so much more were up for raffle.

Those hoping to win one of the trees and all the gifts with it only had to pay 50 cents for a chance, though many bought multiple tickets.

All of the funds raised benefited Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

”To me it’s a family event. It’s meant to be fun, you know, come in, spend an hour or so wandering around. Nobody kicks you out of here. More importantly, I just think, as a community, these trees are all donated by individual businesses.” said Cindy Stevens, Program Director with Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“It always seems to be a good turnout. Everybody’s here with the Christmas spirit. So, even if there’s a lot of people, you know, it’s fun.” said Mike Fisher who went with family.

Admission was only two dollars and free for those under twelve.

While there was quite a turnout today, more are expected to visit Thanksgiving Weekend.

