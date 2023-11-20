Waterville’s Festival of Trees returns for 2023

2023 Festival of Trees
2023 Festival of Trees(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A bunch of people made it out to the Waterville Elks Lodge to look at some rather special Christmas Trees.

Trees adorning gift cards, toys, even a sewing machine, and so much more were up for raffle.

Those hoping to win one of the trees and all the gifts with it only had to pay 50 cents for a chance, though many bought multiple tickets.

All of the funds raised benefited Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

”To me it’s a family event. It’s meant to be fun, you know, come in, spend an hour or so wandering around. Nobody kicks you out of here. More importantly, I just think, as a community, these trees are all donated by individual businesses.” said Cindy Stevens, Program Director with Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“It always seems to be a good turnout. Everybody’s here with the Christmas spirit. So, even if there’s a lot of people, you know, it’s fun.” said Mike Fisher who went with family.

Admission was only two dollars and free for those under twelve.

While there was quite a turnout today, more are expected to visit Thanksgiving Weekend.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Cub Scouts serving meals
Annual VFW lunch held in Ellsworth Saturday
Piscataquis Regional Food Center
Piscataquis Regional Food Center in need of turkeys this Thanksgiving
A presentation looking back on the club's history
A Bangor current events club celebrates their centennial
Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books
Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books