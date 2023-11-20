Walmart in Presque Isle Evacuated following alleged bomb threat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - According to our media partner WAGM, a Walmart in Presque Isle has been evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.

The store is currently on lockdown as authorities urge the public to avoid the area.

Nearby businesses have also been evacuated as a bomb team is enroute.

Maine State Police are assisting Presque Isle Police as the situation develops.

