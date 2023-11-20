Thanksgiving giveaway held by Skowhegan church feeds hundreds

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Community and church members were busy at Skowhegan Federated Church filling Thanksgiving baskets from the bottom to the top.

This effort started over 20 years ago and has grown immensely as other community partners joined in.

These boxes of food will feed hundreds of families in Somerset County.

“It’s going to be a really good day,” said Stacy Wood, a member and volunteer of the church.

“You’re going to see a lot of folks that need this and we enjoy providing it for them.”

The whole community comes together for this effort whether they contribute canned goods, turkeys or even gift cards to local super markets.

“The whole community is involved and it’s like a piece of a puzzle where you don’t even know how it’s all going to come together but it does, it comes together wonderfully and everyone wants to be a part of it in some capacity,” said Elaine Watts, a member and volunteer of Skowhegan Federated Church.

Even the youth members are excited to be a part of the giveaway.

“I think that I love seeing the community members’ faces when we get to put this on, because some of them are so happy, I just love to see it,” said Nyah Gunst, also a member and volunteer of the church.

Another moment that highlights the effort is seeing someone who received a box before come back and volunteer to help others.

Recipients needed to sign up in order to receive a box giveaway.

People will be able to pick up their boxes starting at 9am the morning of November 21.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.