Successful Penquis Turkey Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After fundraising and collecting donations Penquis has reached their goal to help families in need in the region have Thanksgiving this year.

Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 Penquis and their volunteers were out at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot when they met their goal of collecting 7000 turkeys.

They say so many people will have a happy Thanksgiving this year thanks to the kindness shown in our community this week.

Thursday Nov. 16 at TV5s turkey telethon enough donations were collected for 2,160 turkeys.

Townsquare medias Free the Z wrapped at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot Thursday Nov. 16 with a total of 2,777 turkeys.

Renae Muscatell, Penquis Community Relations Manager said “this is a very proud moment and something positive for the entire community to celebrate! So many in the community of all ages were pulling for us to get here.”

