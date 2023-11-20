Successful Penquis Turkey Drive

Penquis Turkeys
Penquis Turkeys(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After fundraising and collecting donations Penquis has reached their goal to help families in need in the region have Thanksgiving this year.

Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 Penquis and their volunteers were out at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot when they met their goal of collecting 7000 turkeys.

They say so many people will have a happy Thanksgiving this year thanks to the kindness shown in our community this week.

Thursday Nov. 16 at TV5s turkey telethon enough donations were collected for 2,160 turkeys.

Townsquare medias Free the Z wrapped at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot Thursday Nov. 16 with a total of 2,777 turkeys.

Renae Muscatell, Penquis Community Relations Manager said “this is a very proud moment and something positive for the entire community to celebrate!  So many in the community of all ages were pulling for us to get here.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Main Street McDonald's in Bangor
Coffee with a Cop returns to a Bangor McDonald’s
Skowhegan thanksgiving giveaway
Thanksgiving giveaway held by Skowhegan church feeds hundreds
Mohammed has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.
Portland woman arrested in connection to stabbing
More than 100 heath care professionals joined Sunday's rally to call on ME lawmakers to enact...
Maine healthcare workers advocate for stricter gun laws following Lewiston shootings