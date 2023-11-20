Portland woman arrested in connection to stabbing

Nov. 20, 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A 21-year-old woman is facing several charges after she stabbed someone in Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to an incident on Kennebec Street at 2:06 p.m. where a witness said Marwa Mohammed approached a car with a large knife and appeared to stab someone inside multiple times.

Mohammed fled the scene and was later arrested in Westbrook and taken in for questioning.

She’s been charged with aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.

