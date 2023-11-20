Maine healthcare workers advocate for stricter gun laws following Lewiston shootings

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - In the wake of the recent Lewiston mass shooting, over one hundred physicians and advanced practice providers came together Sunday to remember the lives lost and to advocate for stronger gun safety laws.

“Maine Providers for Gun Safety “has collected signatures from health professionals adding their names to a statement calling for stronger gun laws and asking that every policy discussion related to guns include a physician representative.

“So, sometimes I think we need to look a little bit closer at the need to feel safe and the need to feel at home. This event has made myself and a lot of my family feel less at home here. Less at home in our very bodies and less at home in this place,” said Dr. Natalie Quinn.

This movement is a call to action, a plea for change, and a demonstration of the medical community’s commitment to advocating for health and safety.

