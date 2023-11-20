Lots of sunshine today and Tuesday, messy on Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is in control today. Skies will remain clear today and tonight. Highs will be in the 30s today but drop into the upper teens to low 20s overnight. Another mostly sunny day is in store for Tuesday, but the pattern will shift on Wednesday.

A low pressure system will push into the Northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of the low and light snow and rain will begin late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The type of precipitation that will fall on Wednesday will be temperature dependent. Far western and northern areas should expect mostly snow. The foothills to the interstate will see snow change to rain. The coast will see all rain. Western and northern areas could pick up a few inches of snowfall. Only expect an inch or less of snow closer to the interstate.

Tuesday night - Wednesday (WABI)

Rain and snow will taper off late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving Day with high in the 30s to low 40s.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 29-39°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 17-21°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/rain. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: A few lingering rain showers, then partly sunny. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

