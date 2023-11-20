Dover-Foxcroft home a total loss after fire, two dogs dead

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A house along Bear Hill Road in Dover-Foxcroft is a total loss following a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the family is safe, though two dogs died in the fire.

Eleven fire departments responded to the scene around noon Sunday.

A portion of Bear Hill Road between Norton Hill and Merrills Mill Roads was closed as crews battled the blaze.

