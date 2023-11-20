Coffee with a Cop returns to a Bangor McDonald’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police held a Coffee with a Cop event Monday morning.

They have hosted it at various locations throughout Bangor, and today they returned to the McDonald’s on Main Street.

Coffee With a Cop is an international program that aims to connect the community with local police officers and encourage discussion or just a chat.

On top of the usual offerings, McDonald’s provided a tray of small donuts and muffins for the event.

”What’s nice about Coffee with a Cop is there’s no agenda. It’s just an open forum for people to come. Again, have some great free coffee. We have some delicious donuts, of course. and just have a conversation in a very relaxed laid back environment and create a safe space for dialogue.” said Elizabeth Ashe, Community Resource Officer with Bangor Police.

Bangor Police will continue to host these events at various spots throughout the city.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.