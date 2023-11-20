Coffee with a Cop returns to a Bangor McDonald’s

By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police held a Coffee with a Cop event Monday morning.

They have hosted it at various locations throughout Bangor, and today they returned to the McDonald’s on Main Street.

Coffee With a Cop is an international program that aims to connect the community with local police officers and encourage discussion or just a chat.

On top of the usual offerings, McDonald’s provided a tray of small donuts and muffins for the event.

”What’s nice about Coffee with a Cop is there’s no agenda. It’s just an open forum for people to come. Again, have some great free coffee. We have some delicious donuts, of course. and just have a conversation in a very relaxed laid back environment and create a safe space for dialogue.” said Elizabeth Ashe, Community Resource Officer with Bangor Police.

Bangor Police will continue to host these events at various spots throughout the city.

