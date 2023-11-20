Bangor Area Homeless Shelter seeking donations ahead of Thanksgiving

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Homeless Shelter is seeking donations to distribute to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

They already plan to give out hot Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, though donations to their food pantry have been lighter this year.

While some items and ingredients are available, they are in short supply, and they expect that what they have will not meet this year’s need.

For those who can help this effort, the shelter and pantry would greatly appreciate donations, especially any Thanksgiving related items.

”We technically need just about anything that would go into a Thanksgiving meal. One of the things we generally see less of is cranberry sauce, the folks here love cranberry sauce.” said Alicia Mayhew, Office Manager at Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Of course, donations are always welcome to the shelter any day of the year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.