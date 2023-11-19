Thornton Academy defeats Portland 24-14 for Class A State Championship

Thornton Academy lifts the gold ball following their victory over Portland
Thornton Academy lifts the gold ball following their victory over Portland(WMTW)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Thornton Academy Trojans took on the Portland Bulldogs for the Class A State Championship.

Thornton Academy took the early 3-0 lead thanks to a field goal from J.P. Baez.

Portland answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Cordell Jones to Hunter Temple.

Thornton Academy regained the lead in the third off a Harry Bunce touchdown run on fourth and goal.

The Trojans jumped ahead by two scores after a 66-yard scramble for a touchdown from Wyatt Benoit.

Thornton Academy’s Brady Kezal sealed the game with an interception.

The Trojans win their 6th title since 2012 by a score of 24-14.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Kennebunk Rams lift the gold ball following their win over Lawrence
Kennebunk defeats Lawrence 40-20 for Class B State Championship
Leavitt vs Oceanside 2023 Class C State Championship
Leavitt defeats Oceanside 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C State Championships
Wells vs Foxcroft 2023 Class D State Championship
Wells wins Class D State Championship after being down 21-0
They capped off their season by winning the Gold Ball, 1-0, over George Stevens Academy on...
Mt. Abram Roadrunners celebrate first Class C State Boys Soccer Championship