Leavitt defeats Oceanside 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C State Championships

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Leavitt Hornets took on the Oceanside Mariners for the Class C State Championship.

Leavitt took the first lead of the game after Jace Negley blocked a punt that allowed his teammate Maddox Demers to score.

That touchdown was complimented by a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Will Keach and a 32-yard touchdown from Noah Carpenter for Keach.

Leavitt never looked back as they won 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C titles.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.