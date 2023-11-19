Leavitt defeats Oceanside 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C State Championships
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Leavitt Hornets took on the Oceanside Mariners for the Class C State Championship.
Leavitt took the first lead of the game after Jace Negley blocked a punt that allowed his teammate Maddox Demers to score.
That touchdown was complimented by a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Will Keach and a 32-yard touchdown from Noah Carpenter for Keach.
Leavitt never looked back as they won 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C titles.
