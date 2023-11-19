Kennebunk defeats Lawrence 40-20 for Class B State Championship

The Kennebunk Rams lift the gold ball following their win over Lawrence
The Kennebunk Rams lift the gold ball following their win over Lawrence(WMTW)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Kennebunk Rams took on the Lawrence Bulldogs for the Class B State Championship.

The Bulldogs were able to tie the game at 14-14 just before the end of the first half thanks to a touchdown pass from Michael Hamlin to Gavin Lunt.

In the fourth quarter Junior running back Moose Keys punched it in to make it a 27-14 Ram lead.

Lawrence fought back brining the game to 27-20 with just under six minutes to go in regulation.

But a pair of Ram touchdowns gave Kennebunk their first title since 1991 as they take it 40-20.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Thornton Academy lifts the gold ball following their victory over Portland
Thornton Academy defeats Portland 24-14 for Class A State Championship
Leavitt vs Oceanside 2023 Class C State Championship
Leavitt defeats Oceanside 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C State Championships
Wells vs Foxcroft 2023 Class D State Championship
Wells wins Class D State Championship after being down 21-0
They capped off their season by winning the Gold Ball, 1-0, over George Stevens Academy on...
Mt. Abram Roadrunners celebrate first Class C State Boys Soccer Championship