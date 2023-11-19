Kennebunk defeats Lawrence 40-20 for Class B State Championship
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Kennebunk Rams took on the Lawrence Bulldogs for the Class B State Championship.
The Bulldogs were able to tie the game at 14-14 just before the end of the first half thanks to a touchdown pass from Michael Hamlin to Gavin Lunt.
In the fourth quarter Junior running back Moose Keys punched it in to make it a 27-14 Ram lead.
Lawrence fought back brining the game to 27-20 with just under six minutes to go in regulation.
But a pair of Ram touchdowns gave Kennebunk their first title since 1991 as they take it 40-20.
