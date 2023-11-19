Inmate death at Androscoggin County Jail not considered suspicious

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail has died following a “medical issue,” authorities say.

Trevor Saunders, 25, was found unresponsive during a routine check just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Correctional staff and medical personal preformed life support efforts, but Saunders did not survive.

The sheriff’s office says his death does not appear to be suspicious and remains under investigation at this time.

