Drier today with isolated snow/rain showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll start off with plenty of sunshine this morning but clouds will increase a bit this afternoon ahead of another frontal passage. The front will not be as juicy as yesterday’s but it will bring the chance for some isolated snow showers north with snow/rain showers south. Accumulations will be light for those that see any showers. Up towards Aroostook county, a few spots could pick up closer to an inch, while everyone else could see just a coating on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will be right around average for this time of year, reaching the mid to upper 30′s north and low to mid 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. After the secondary front pushes through another area of high pressure will build in tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20′s north and the mid to upper 20′s Downeast. Winds will also increase out of the west/northwest around 5-15 mph with gust up to 25 mph.

The weather will stay on the quieter side for the beginning of the work week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs reaching the lower 30′s north and mid to upper 30′s Downeast. Winds will also be gusty out of the northwest between 25-30 mph. Cooler temperatures and gusty winds will make it feel much colder. Wind chills values look to hover around the teens and 20′s all day long. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs mostly in the 30′s and good amount of sunshine. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of our next weather maker.

As of right now, a low pressure system is forecast move northeastward from the Great Lakes while a secondary area of low pressure begins to form off the coast of southern New England. Temperatures will be cold for precipitation to start off as all snow away from the coastline early Wednesday morning. Then, warmer air will be pumped in from the south, changing snow to a mix then rain for the southern half of the state, through Wednesday afternoon. The northern half of the state may stay cold enough to sustain all snow. However, models are still at odds with one another, especially when it comes to totals and when precipitation comes to an end. There may be a few lingering snow and rain showers Thursday morning before drying out the rest of the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, mostly dry with some isolated to scattered snow/rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north to the lower 40′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the NW. Lows drop into the lower 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s Downeast.

MONDAY: partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 30′s north to the mid to upper 30′s Downeast. NW winds gusting between 25-30 mph. Wind chills in the teens and 20′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of rain & snow. Highs reach the 30′s and low 40′s.

THANKSGIVING: Mix of rain & snow in the morning. Drying out for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

