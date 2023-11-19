Brewer High School hosts 42nd annual Turkey Trot

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Folks were in Brewer this weekend for good weather, good turnout, and good times at Brewer High’s School’s 42nd Annual Turkey Trot.

“It’s a huge fundraiser for the sophomore class. All of the money collected goes directly back to them. It pays for graduation and for prom, and all of the students who help out get their class dues covered as well. We’ve had a huge turnout this year. We’re very excited. I do think that having a Facebook presence social media presence has really helped us out a lot, ” said Brewer High School Teacher and Sophomore Class Advisor, Asia Decker.

But, let’s back up a second.

This is their 42nd race?

That’s quite a long lasting fundraising tradition.

“It is a lot! Growing up in the area, you don’t realize how long and how small and great communities we have in the area. So the fact that people have been coming for 42 years to come and run this, is great to have that energy and see how things are and see those people with those first shirts coming in and everything,” said Brewer High School Teacher and Sophomore Class Advisor, Deb Colpitts.

And the students really get involved too!

“We’ve had over 35 sophomores volunteer this year to help out we’ve had meetings during the week where we’ve been putting bibs and packets together with the shirts and they’ve made all the posters that went around to try and direct people where to go. And during the race we had a lot that were cheering on all the runners and trying to just have that great energy for those runners,” said Colpitts.

Over the decades, it been a great way for folks to come together to help their community and students.

“It’s really nice to see this happen. I am a Brewer High School alumni and so seeing that this is something people are still passionate about, especially students whose parents might have gone here. It’s really cool. And it’s just really nice to see that people want to still be involved with school and help out in any way that they can,” said Decker.

And even after 40 years running, folks still have plenty of enthusiasm for this Turkey Trot.

“(It’s) Amazing! I mean, we had a perfect day we’ve had a ton of people that were happy to come and run. We have a lot of Brewer alumni that are coming and a lot of people that are in the sub five community that have come and run out as well. And so it’s great seeing everybody come and give back to the community,” said Colpitts.

“People just show up. They’re excited to participate. We’ve had some really cold years in the past last year was frigid people just they talk about it, they get excited about it and they they want to show up and running the race, said Decker.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.