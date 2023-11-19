1 teen killed, 3 others injured following crash in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old has died and three other juveniles were injured following a crash in Livermore Saturday morning.

It happened on Norlands Road just after 10 a.m.

Police say the 16-year-old driver lost control, hit a utility pole, and rolled over.

There were three passengers in the car, all ranging from 16 to 17 years old.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male, died at the scene.

The other three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

All of the juveniles involved are students in RSU 73 and a representative of the school district has been informed so they can be prepared to assist students when they return to school on Monday.

PRESS RELEASE FATAL CRASH IN LIVERMORE Today at 10:11 am sheriff deputies along with Livermore Fire, and North Star... Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 18, 2023

