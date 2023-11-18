Wet with falling temperatures today, drier and cooler Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will sag southward today keeping the first half of the weekend on the wetter side. The cold front and associated showers will press southward across the state through the morning and afternoon. Most of us will see only rain, however, some cold air may move in fast enough to change some of the drops to flakes across northern Maine. Any rain the changes to snow will not accumulate to much at all. Rain will persist through the morning and afternoon before tapering off this evening. Our highs for the day will be met this morning as temperatures gradually fall behind the passage of the cold front. We’ll start with temperatures in the lower 50′s and upper 40′s this morning, then, by the afternoon temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40′s. Winds will be a little bit breezy today with gusts out of the northwest up to 25 mph. The cold front will exit the coast this evening and combine with a secondary area of low pressure, well to our southeast. High pressure builds in tonight helping to dry and clear us out. Expect partly to mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the lower 20′s north to the upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast.

A brief ridge of high pressure builds in for tomorrow morning. Sunday will be the drier and nicer day of the weekend. However, a secondary frontal boundary will be passing through during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies with the chance for some isolated to scattered snow/rain showers. Accumulations will be light for those that see some showers. Expect at most, a coating on grassy surfaces. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30′s north to the lower 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. After the secondary front pushes through another area of high pressure will build in Sunday night. Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20′s north to the mid to upper 20′s Downeast.

The weather will stay on the quieter side for the beginning of the work week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. High will only reach the 30′s for Monday and Tuesday. Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday, just in time for holiday travel plans. As of right now, a low pressure system is forecast move in from the southwest and push northeastward across the state early Wednesday morning. There will be enough cold air for most of us to start off with some snowfall before warm air pushes in and changes us to a wintry mix and then rain for the southern half of the state. It does look like it may stay cold enough for all snow for northern Maine. Its too early to tell exact timing and and precipitation amounts but stay tuned for updates on the latest trends.

TODAY: Mostly rain showers with a few flakes possible north. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30′s and lower 40′s this afternoon. A bit breezy with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph may gust to 30 along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear, NW gusting between 25-30 mph tapering off overnight. Lows drop into the lower 20′s north to the upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mostly dry with some isolated to scattered snow/rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north to the lower 40′s Downeast

MONDAY: partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 30′s north to the mid to upper 30′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of rain & snow. Highs reach the 30′s and low 40′s.

THANKSGIVING: Mix of rain & snow in the morning. drying out for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

