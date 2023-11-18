Wells wins Class D State Championship after being down 21-0

Wells vs Foxcroft 2023 Class D State Championship
Wells vs Foxcroft 2023 Class D State Championship(WMTW)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday Wells High School and Foxcroft Academy met for the 2023 Class D State Championship.

The Ponies led 21-0 by the end of the first half.

The warriors fought back in the second half, bringing the game within a score midway through the fourth quarter.

With time expiring the Warriors had a chance to win it as they faced a fourth and goal with 0:24 left in the game.

Senior quarterback Brooks Fox threw a quick pass to Connor Whitten to bring the game to 21-20 with the Ponies leading.

Electing to end the game in regulation one way or another Fox passed to Whitten again for a 2-point conversion to take the 22-21 lead.

The Warriors defense held on as they claim the Class D title.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Kennebunk Rams lift the gold ball following their win over Lawrence
Kennebunk defeats Lawrence 40-20 for Class B State Championship
Thornton Academy lifts the gold ball following their victory over Portland
Thornton Academy defeats Portland 24-14 for Class A State Championship
Leavitt vs Oceanside 2023 Class C State Championship
Leavitt defeats Oceanside 71-12 to win back-to-back Class C State Championships
They capped off their season by winning the Gold Ball, 1-0, over George Stevens Academy on...
Mt. Abram Roadrunners celebrate first Class C State Boys Soccer Championship