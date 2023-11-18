Wells wins Class D State Championship after being down 21-0

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday Wells High School and Foxcroft Academy met for the 2023 Class D State Championship.

The Ponies led 21-0 by the end of the first half.

The warriors fought back in the second half, bringing the game within a score midway through the fourth quarter.

With time expiring the Warriors had a chance to win it as they faced a fourth and goal with 0:24 left in the game.

Senior quarterback Brooks Fox threw a quick pass to Connor Whitten to bring the game to 21-20 with the Ponies leading.

Electing to end the game in regulation one way or another Fox passed to Whitten again for a 2-point conversion to take the 22-21 lead.

The Warriors defense held on as they claim the Class D title.

