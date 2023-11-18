Waterville police officer injured after fight ensues with driver of stolen truck

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle.

We’re told the driver assaulted an officer multiple times before taking off.

Police say they located a stolen vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot on Kennedy Memorial Drive just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma was stolen out of Somerset County.

Police say the silver truck was located abandoned in Fairfield, where another vehicle, a blue 2003 Ford F-250, bearing Maine Registration 1444ZF was stolen.

Police believe the suspect may be driving the blue F-250.

When police made contact with the man Saturday morning, a fight ensued, leaving one officer with a broken bone and a concussion.

The officer taken to the hospital and later released.

Waterville police are asking for help identifying the suspect who is described as 5′11″ to 6′1″, approximately 220 pounds, with mid-length red hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black and white flannel, and a baseball hat.

If the vehicle or the suspect is located, please do not approach, call 911 and alert the nearest law enforcement agency.

