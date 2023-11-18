Waterville police officer injured after fight ensues with driver of stolen truck

Police are looking for a blue 2003 Ford F-250, bearing Maine Registration 1444ZF
Waterville police believe the suspect is driving a Blue 2003 Ford, F-250, bearing Maine...
Waterville police believe the suspect is driving a Blue 2003 Ford, F-250, bearing Maine Registration 1444ZF.(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle.

We’re told the driver assaulted an officer multiple times before taking off.

Police say they located a stolen vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot on Kennedy Memorial Drive just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma was stolen out of Somerset County.

At just after 3 AM on November 18, 2023, Officer Josh Medeiros located a stolen vehicle parked in the parking lot of the...

Posted by Waterville, Maine, Police Department on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Police say the silver truck was located abandoned in Fairfield, where another vehicle, a blue 2003 Ford F-250, bearing Maine Registration 1444ZF was stolen.

Police believe the suspect may be driving the blue F-250.

When police made contact with the man Saturday morning, a fight ensued, leaving one officer with a broken bone and a concussion.

The officer taken to the hospital and later released.

Waterville police are asking for help identifying the suspect who is described as 5′11″ to 6′1″, approximately 220 pounds, with mid-length red hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black and white flannel, and a baseball hat.

If the vehicle or the suspect is located, please do not approach, call 911 and alert the nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Bangor Police Department holds annual Furry Friends Food Drive
Pope Memorial Humane Society has unveiled its In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign. The...
Maine humane society launches In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign
A cold front will sag southward today keeping the first half of the weekend on the wetter side.
Wet with falling temperatures today, drier and cooler Sunday
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Maine lobsterman off Walker’s Point