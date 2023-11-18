Dump truck rollover leads to multiple crashes on Interstate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State police responded to an accident in Bangor near exit 183 southbound Friday evening.

Police say a dump truck towing a bed had a mechanical malfunction, and the driver lost control.

The truck took out a guardrail and a DOT sign before rolling into the ditch.

There were no major injuries.

Multiple other crashes occurred immediately following the accident.

State police remind people to be aware, especially when you see their lights.

”The move over law is very important,” Brian Bean, Maine State Police said.

“If you see an emergency vehicle parked on the right, whether it’s a police vehicle, law enforcement vehicle, a fire truck, or a wrecker. You need to pull to the left and if you can’t get over to the left, you need to slow down,” Bean said.

Clean up will continue throughout the night and into Saturday.

