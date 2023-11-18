Coast Guard suspends search for missing Maine lobsterman off Walker’s Point

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WABI/WMTW) - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search Friday evening for a missing lobsterman off the coast of Kennebunk.

The Coast Guard says they were told at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday that a 64-year-old lobsterman in a 12-foot aluminum skiff had not returned when expected. The boat left Turbats Creek boat ramp in Kennebunkport Thursday morning to haul lobster traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Portsmouth Harbor as well as a H-60 helicopter and HC-144 fixed wing aircraft from Cape Cod and the Fast Response Cutter Maurice Jester.

Early Friday morning, crews located debris including a plastic tote, lifejacket and a boot along the shoreline. The boat was also found overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point.

The Coast Guard says it appears the lobsterman went into the water, but he has not been found.

Over 700 square nautical miles were searched by the U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, Kennebunkport Police Department, York County, and the Cape Porpoise Harbormaster, the Coast Guard said in a release Saturday morning.

“Suspending a search for a family’s loved one is one of the hardest decisions I must make. My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

