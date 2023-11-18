Bangor Police Department holds annual Furry Friends Food Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Shaw’s Supermarket was filled with goodies for your furry friends this Saturday.

The Bangor Police Department hosted this year’s Furry Friends Food Drive at Shaw’s Supermarket in Bangor.

They’ve once again partnered with Eastern Area Agency on Aging for the annual drive.

They are collecting cat and dog food, along with other pet products, to help lower income adults take care of their pets this winter.

“It’s important because there’s a need in our community and a lot of times it’s an unseen need. A lot of people are trying to figure out right now if they’re paying for heating oil, their food, their medication, and then their best friends also need to eat, their pets. So, these types of events really help facilitate making sure that they don’t have to make those tough choices” said Elizabeth Ashe, Bangor Police Department.

Anyone who donated qualified for a raffle, where they could win a basket filled with dog or cat items.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging collects donations year-round for their Furry Friends Food Bank.

To find out more information you can go to their website.

