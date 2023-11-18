Bangor Police Department holds annual Furry Friends Food Drive

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Shaw’s Supermarket was filled with goodies for your furry friends this Saturday.

The Bangor Police Department hosted this year’s Furry Friends Food Drive at Shaw’s Supermarket in Bangor.

They’ve once again partnered with Eastern Area Agency on Aging for the annual drive.

They are collecting cat and dog food, along with other pet products, to help lower income adults take care of their pets this winter.

“It’s important because there’s a need in our community and a lot of times it’s an unseen need. A lot of people are trying to figure out right now if they’re paying for heating oil, their food, their medication, and then their best friends also need to eat, their pets. So, these types of events really help facilitate making sure that they don’t have to make those tough choices” said Elizabeth Ashe, Bangor Police Department.

Anyone who donated qualified for a raffle, where they could win a basket filled with dog or cat items.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging collects donations year-round for their Furry Friends Food Bank.

To find out more information you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Pope Memorial Humane Society has unveiled its In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign. The...
Maine humane society launches In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign
A cold front will sag southward today keeping the first half of the weekend on the wetter side.
Wet with falling temperatures today, drier and cooler Sunday
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Maine lobsterman off Walker’s Point
FILE: bags of potatoes
Northern Light Acadia Hospital offers fresh solution for food insecurity