Annual VFW Lunch held in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - While Thanksgiving is still over a week away, VFW Post 109 had quite the feast Saturday.

Vets and seniors ate free, all thanks to a collaborative effort.

Hancock Technical Center students helped make the meal while cub scouts waited the tables.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, and plenty of pie were among just some of the fare that filled the tables this afternoon.

”It’s just great seeing everyone to come together and enjoy a good meal because sometimes this might be their thanksgiving dinner. They might not be able to have it because, especially with the seniors, if their kids are away, they may not be able to get a hot turkey dinner.” stated Natascha Minze, Junior VP, Auxiliary VFW.

“I like helping people. I like seeing all the faces. The elderly people usually really like seeing the kids helping them out. I like that a lot.” said Philip Martin, Den Leader of Pack 86.

The annual meal got started around twelve.

Those hosting the meal were happy with the big turnout.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.