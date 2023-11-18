Annual VFW Lunch held in Ellsworth

Cub Scouts serving meals
Cub Scouts serving meals(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - While Thanksgiving is still over a week away, VFW Post 109 had quite the feast Saturday.

Vets and seniors ate free, all thanks to a collaborative effort.

Hancock Technical Center students helped make the meal while cub scouts waited the tables.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, and plenty of pie were among just some of the fare that filled the tables this afternoon.

”It’s just great seeing everyone to come together and enjoy a good meal because sometimes this might be their thanksgiving dinner. They might not be able to have it because, especially with the seniors, if their kids are away, they may not be able to get a hot turkey dinner.” stated Natascha Minze, Junior VP, Auxiliary VFW.

“I like helping people. I like seeing all the faces. The elderly people usually really like seeing the kids helping them out. I like that a lot.” said Philip Martin, Den Leader of Pack 86.

The annual meal got started around twelve.

Those hosting the meal were happy with the big turnout.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine Harvest Festival
Maine Harvest Festival returns to Cross Insurance Center this weekend
Waterville police believe the suspect is driving a Blue 2003 Ford, F-250, bearing Maine...
Waterville police officer injured after fight ensues with driver of stolen truck
Bangor Police Department holds annual Furry Friends Food Drive
Pope Memorial Humane Society has unveiled its In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign. The...
Maine humane society launches In-House Vet Clinic Capital Campaign