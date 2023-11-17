Turkey telethon brings out many special guest

turkey telethon 2023
turkey telethon 2023(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tv 5 hosted the annual Turkey Telethon with Penquis Thursday Nov. 16.

Penquis CEO Kara Hay said “its one of my favorite nights of the year because it really is about giving back and having fun. And when the phone rings and someone says I used to get a turkey and now I can give one, what it does to your heart its beautiful.”

Renae Muscatell Penquis Community relations manager reminds people every donation counts. “Every little bit adds up. We had a classroom in Brewer that brought us a collection of coins you know we are going to add up those coins, and it is probably going to be 10 turkeys. Whatever you have that you can give really adds up”.

Bananas and Batman also showed up to help.

During the telethon TV5 collected 2,160 turkeys.

Penquis will continue to collect donations on their website or text “Turkey” to 44321.

Penquis will also be at the Brewer Hannaford collecting donations throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Car pulled out of ocean
Maine lobsterman helps pull driver from vehicle that ended up in the ocean
Piscataquis Regional Food Center
Piscataquis Regional Food Center in need of turkeys this Thanksgiving
Bananas joins Meteorologist Emilie Hillman for the forecast
Limington Plane crash
Small plane crashes in southern Maine
Chris Parrish
Maine pancreatic cancer survivor shares message of hope, awareness