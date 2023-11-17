Turkey telethon brings out many special guest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tv 5 hosted the annual Turkey Telethon with Penquis Thursday Nov. 16.

Penquis CEO Kara Hay said “its one of my favorite nights of the year because it really is about giving back and having fun. And when the phone rings and someone says I used to get a turkey and now I can give one, what it does to your heart its beautiful.”

Renae Muscatell Penquis Community relations manager reminds people every donation counts. “Every little bit adds up. We had a classroom in Brewer that brought us a collection of coins you know we are going to add up those coins, and it is probably going to be 10 turkeys. Whatever you have that you can give really adds up”.

Bananas and Batman also showed up to help.

During the telethon TV5 collected 2,160 turkeys.

Penquis will continue to collect donations on their website or text “Turkey” to 44321.

Penquis will also be at the Brewer Hannaford collecting donations throughout the weekend.

