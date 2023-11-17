Silver Alert issued for Rangeley Plantation man

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Rangeley Plantation man.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Frank Van Soeren was last seen Thursday evening before 10 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington.

They say Van Soeren has cognitive issues and is 5′08″, 200 pounds.

They say he’s driving a black 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with an Ontario plate BYLY317.

They do not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you see Van Soeren please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 778-6140.

