Renys opening store in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Renys announced Friday that they are opening a location in Bangor next year.

Renys says the store will be located at 46 Springer Drive, the old home of The Christmas Tree Shops.

They say renovations of the 31,000-square-foot space will start at the beginning of 2024 and they plan to open in the spring.

“We are excited to add another Renys location to our group of stores – We have been wanting to expand in the Bangor region and are happy to have found a wonderful location,” said John Reny, President of R.H. Reny.

Renys currently has 17 locations in Maine.

