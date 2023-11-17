Renys opening store in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Renys announced Friday that they are opening a location in Bangor next year.

Renys says the store will be located at 46 Springer Drive, the old home of The Christmas Tree Shops.

They say renovations of the 31,000-square-foot space will start at the beginning of 2024 and they plan to open in the spring.

“We are excited to add another Renys location to our group of stores – We have been wanting to expand in the Bangor region and are happy to have found a wonderful location,” said John Reny, President of R.H. Reny.

Renys currently has 17 locations in Maine.

