Renys opening store in Bangor
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Renys announced Friday that they are opening a location in Bangor next year.
Renys says the store will be located at 46 Springer Drive, the old home of The Christmas Tree Shops.
They say renovations of the 31,000-square-foot space will start at the beginning of 2024 and they plan to open in the spring.
“We are excited to add another Renys location to our group of stores – We have been wanting to expand in the Bangor region and are happy to have found a wonderful location,” said John Reny, President of R.H. Reny.
Renys currently has 17 locations in Maine.
