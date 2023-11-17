Police try to learn the real name of man arrested after East Millinocket drug bust

"John Doe"
"John Doe"(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Police are trying to learn the real name of a man arrested in East Millinocket on drug charges.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Nov. 9 for a vehicle defect. They say a passenger tried to give a fake name.

Investigators learned the man had a warrant.

When police arrested and tried searching the man, he reportedly tried to run.

Authorities say he was arrested after a fight.

Officers reportedly found a large amount of drugs hidden on him.

East Millinocket Drug Bust
East Millinocket Drug Bust(East Millinocket Police)

In total, police say they seized more than 220 grams of a combination of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in addition to a large amount of cash.

Police say “John Doe” has been using a stolen identity for quite some time.

He also had a warrant under the name of the stolen identity as well as other criminal history.

Anyone with information about the actual identity of Mr. Doe is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

