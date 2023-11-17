Penquis close to goal after TV5 Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanks to you, our viewers, in just a couple of hours Thursday night we raised more than $32,000 to provide more than 2,000 families with turkeys this thanksgiving.

We just learned that Penquis is very close to meeting their goal of 7,000 turkeys!

Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay tells us they are at 6,585 turkeys!

Penquis has been raising funds and collecting turkeys throughout the week.

Last night at our Turkey Telethon, TV5 raised enough donations for 2,160 turkeys.

Free the Z wrapped at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot all last night with a total of 2,777 turkeys.

Hay says every single dollar counts to get them to their goal -- from those giving one turkey to businesses that work together each year to donate.

“Our business partners are the best and to have the staff choose to donate and really kind of lean in is delightful I love the challenge we need our businesses to come through it’s just great we have to get to 7000 to meet all the needs of the folks in our community,” said Kara Hay, CEO of Penquis.

Penquis will be at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot throughout the weekend continuing to collect turkeys till they reach their goal.

They’ll be there Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find ways to donate online here.

