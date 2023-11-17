PCHC seeks new partner for Hope House operations

Hope House Health & Living Center
Hope House Health & Living Center
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care says they need help running an emergency shelter here in Bangor.

PCHC has operated the emergency shelter for 13 years now.

They announce they’re seeking partners to assume the operations.

They say reasons for this difficult decision surround the cost of delivering appropriate services and continuing to keep a safe and secure environment for those who need it.

Over $16 billion was distributed across the state this year to help low barrier shelters in Maine.

However, the PCHC president and CEO says on their side, the shelter has resulted in a loss of money year after year.

“It’s become very apparent to the organization that this is not a service line that we can continue to operate safely and efficiently given the current funding that is being provided,” said Lori Dwyer.

She says PCHC has a few partners lined up to discuss plans, as this process is expected to take up to a year.

“Over the past three to five years, the losses have really accelerated,” said Dwyer.

“This year we’re looking at approximately over a $600-thousand loss that we’re projecting by year-end, next year, we’re looking at over an $800,000 loss in the shelter.”

Dwyer says this is the most they’ve seen in losses within the past five years.

Hope House will continue to operate during this period.

She says their team is optimistic they will find a new partner, so operations won’t have to come to an end at all.

