Old Town Elementary School’s book vending machine rewards students for positive behavior

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town Elementary School is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

At the beginning of the school year they unveiled a new book vending machine.

“It’s a win-win because they get rewarded but also we do as educators because they’re reading,” explained Michelle Reesman, Old Town Elementary School Librarian.

The school’s Parent Teacher Organization purchased the personalized book vending machine, which can be found in the main hallway of the school.

It’s become quite a hit with students.

“At my old school we didn’t have one of these and it’s really cool that this school has one,” said Lilly, a 2nd grader at the school.

“The idea of it is just bomb and I really just enjoy having fun with it and seeing kids use it. I do love the options inside,” said 3rd grader, Julia.

To use the book vending machine, each student must earn tokens by exemplifying a positive characteristic or behavior.

“What a great way to celebrate those positive behaviors and try to maybe prevent the negative behavior in schools so trying to really push those rewards for making good choices,” Reesman said.

“It’s very helpful for kids that don’t really have enough money to afford it,” said Cooper, a 5th grader at OTES.

“With 500 students my goal is to get every student to get a book by the end of the year and then some. So, it’s a lot of books to keep up with every year,” Reesman added.

It’s an investment in learning and fun for teachers and students alike.

