Man dead after crash in Athens

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - A man from Athens died Thursday after his truck crashed into a ditch on Chapman Ridge Road.

That’s according to the Sun Journal.

The paper says 65-year-old James Troy overcorrected while driving causing him to drive off the road.

The Sun Journal says Troy was driving alone and was found dead at the scene.

Police tell the paper Troy was not wearing a seat belt.

