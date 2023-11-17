Man arrested in Mississippi pleaded not guilty for the murder of Augusta man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man wanted for murder in Maine arrested after a police chase in Mississippi pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Police in Biloxi, Mississippi arrested Andrew Redmond, 34, while he was driving on Interstate 10.

Redmond is accused of killing Tyler Robinson, 34, of Augusta in late July.

Robinson’s body was found along Old Belgrade Road in Augusta after being spotted by motorists.

Officials never released his cause of death but say Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.