Man arrested on drug charges, police still trying to learn his real name

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW) - Police are trying to learn the real name of a man arrested in East Millinocket on drug charges.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Nov. 9 for a vehicle defect. They say a passenger tried to give a fake name.

Investigators learned the man had a warrant.

When police arrested and tried searching the man, he reportedly tried to run.

Authorities say he was arrested after a fight. Officers reportedly found a large amount of drugs hidden on him.

In total, police say they seized more than 220 grams of a combination of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in addition to a large amount of cash.

Police say “John Doe” has been using a stolen identity for quite some time.

He also had a warrant under the name of the stolen identity as well as other criminal history.

Anyone with information about the actual identity of Mr. Doe is asking to call police.

