Maine lobsterman helps pull driver from vehicle that ended up in the ocean

Car pulled out of ocean
Car pulled out of ocean(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine - A car ended up in the water off the boat ramp at Portland’s East End Beach Thursday afternoon.

Police say the car was nearly 75 yards from shore when first responders arrived just after noon.

A nearby lobsterman happened to have scuba gear on already and was able to get in the water and pull the driver from the vehicle, working with firefighters and police officers who also went in the water.

The car was completely submerged in 10 to 20 feet of 50 degree water.

Firefighters say the driver was unresponsive and had no pulse, but crews were able to use CPR and the person was successfully resuscitated and rushed to a local hospital where they were being treated Thursday afternoon.

Crews pulled the red Ford GT from the water just after 3 p.m.

