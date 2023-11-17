Madison Bulldogs win 8-Player State Girls Soccer Championship for first girls soccer title in school history

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - The first 8-person girls soccer state championship in Maine history went to the Madison Bulldogs.

They defeated the Penquis Valley Patriots, 3-1, to win the title on Saturday at Cony High School.

The players are happy to achieve a historic accomplishment for their school and fans.

“We have speed, and with having so much open room on 8-man, we took advantage of it a lot. We played 8 vs. 11 last year, and we were about half and half,” said Alison Griffeth, senior center midfielder.

“Our coaches pretty much said that this is our last time that we’re going to play for the season and to put our all into the game,” said Kylee Furbush, senior center back.

“We definitely (knew) it was our last game. We definitely had to pick up the speed (in the second half of a 1-1 game) and work together as a team,” said Ashleigh Padelford, senior defender.

“It was pretty awesome. It’s the first time that we’ve won a soccer state championship in school history. It feels really good,” said Ella Haynie, junior outside midfielder.

“We’ve gone to the other schools (in our district) and showed them all the Gold Ball. It just feels really good to be able to share that joy with the community,” said Raegan Cowan, junior forward.

Griffeth, Padelford, and Furbush are the three seniors graduating from the Bulldogs’ championship team.

They’ll be reloading the rest of the lineup next year.

