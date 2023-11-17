Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Mild Today, Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the day progresses. Warmer air moving into the state will result in another mild day today despite seeing less sunshine than yesterday. Look for high temperatures to top off in the low to mid-50s for most spots. It’ll be breezy today too with southerly winds gusting to 25-30 MPH at times. The cold front will move into the state overnight tonight with rain developing by midnight for northern and western parts of the state and after midnight elsewhere. Overnight lows will remain mild with most spots dropping to the 40s.

The cold front will continue to move through the state Saturday morning then off to our east during the afternoon and evening hours. With the front crossing through the state a bit quicker than previously forecast, it will help to keep low pressure approaching from the Mid-Atlantic Region off to our east. With the low tracking further east, we’ll see lesser amounts of rain than previously forecast. Rain will be steadiest during the morning and early afternoon then taper off from west to east by late afternoon/early evening. Saturday’s highs will remain mild with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s during the morning before colder air arrives in the wake of the cold front causing temperatures to fall into the 30s from north to south during the afternoon. As the colder air moves in, it should allow for the rain to mix with snow or even change to all snow briefly across areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward before the precipitation tapers off during the afternoon. Light accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible especially in the higher terrain.

Drier, brighter and colder weather will return for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day Sunday. This will bring colder air into the region for the start of the work week. Despite a good deal of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, our highs will stay in the 30s. It looks like our next weathermaker will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday with rain and snow possible. This could impact travel plans Wednesday so if you’re planning to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Highs between 50°-58°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing especially after midnight. Lows mainly in the 40s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Rain likely, steadiest during the morning. Rain is expected to mix with, and possibly change to, snow by mid-late morning through the afternoon for areas from Greenville to Millinocket and points north and west. Some light accumulations will be possible. Precipitation will taper off from west to east across the state during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s to low 50s early then falling to the 30s from north to south during the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

