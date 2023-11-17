Holden second graders donate pet supplies as part of Chris Greely Community Days

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden’s late police chief Chris Greeley may be gone, but his legacy of kindness lives on.

On Friday second grade students in Holden donated pet supplies to Chef’s, a food pantry in town.

Each month, second grade students donate to the pantry with a different theme.

The students’ contribution is part of a school wide effort of giving back.

“We are doing that throughout. Our pre-K through middle school children and staff are all doing something for this particular day for Chief Greeley’s kindness campaign, and so they have been all throughout the community, working at our schools, and making our schools better places,” said second grade teacher Deb Nadeua.

If you’d like to learn more about the 25 Days of Kindness, you can visit the Holden Police Department Facebook page.

