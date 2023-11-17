Debris, boat found during search for missing Maine lobsterman

US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing lobsterman off the coast of Kennebunk.

The Coast Guard says they were told at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday that a 64-year-old lobsterman in a 12-foot aluminum skiff had not returned when expected. The boat left Turbats Creek boat ramp in Kennebunkport Thursday morning to haul lobster traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Portsmouth Harbor as well as a H-60 helicopter and HC-144 fixed wing aircraft from Cape Cod and the Fast Response Cutter Maurice Jester. Maine Marine Patrol, Kennebunk Police Department and several other local agencies and good Samaritans are also involved in the search effort.

Early Friday morning, crews located debris including a plastic tote, lifejacket and a boot along the shoreline. The boat was also found overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point.

The Coast Guard says it appears the lobsterman went into the water, but he has not been found.

The search continued Friday morning between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Springer Drive in Bangor
Renys opening store in Bangor
"John Doe"
Police try to learn the real name of man arrested after East Millinocket drug bust
Infants and Infantry 5K run
Cleaning company hosting 5K run to help veterans heat their homes
Man arrested in Mississippi pleaded not guilty for the murder of Augusta man