Debris, boat found during search for missing Maine lobsterman

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing lobsterman off the coast of Kennebunk.

The Coast Guard says they were told at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday that a 64-year-old lobsterman in a 12-foot aluminum skiff had not returned when expected. The boat left Turbats Creek boat ramp in Kennebunkport Thursday morning to haul lobster traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Portsmouth Harbor as well as a H-60 helicopter and HC-144 fixed wing aircraft from Cape Cod and the Fast Response Cutter Maurice Jester. Maine Marine Patrol, Kennebunk Police Department and several other local agencies and good Samaritans are also involved in the search effort.

Early Friday morning, crews located debris including a plastic tote, lifejacket and a boot along the shoreline. The boat was also found overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point.

The Coast Guard says it appears the lobsterman went into the water, but he has not been found.

The search continued Friday morning between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise.

