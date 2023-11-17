Costco is now open in Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s first Costco is officially open.

People waited in long lines to into the store in Scarborough Friday morning. In fact, many people were already in line more than an hour before the store opened.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the doors officially opened at 8 a.m.

The store told Maine’s Total Coverage that more than 8,500 people signed up for new memberships before the store opened.

The 152,000 square foot store is on Payne Road in The Downs development. The gas station at the store opened last week, offering gas prices on par with Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale.

