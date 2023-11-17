Cold Front Moving Through Faster. Rain, Snow & Falling Temperatures Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mild temperatures expected to stick around for the rest of the night now that a warm front has crossed the region. Clouds will remain and winds will continue to pick up. SSW gusts could reach up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side with most locations expected to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Lows will be dependent on what side of the cold front you are on.

The cold front that we have been watching all week is now expected to move through slightly faster. Rain showers will arrive in the north & west after 8 PM this evening and will spread towards the coast into early Saturday morning. The Bangor region is expected to see showers just before sunrise. Saturday is not expected to be a washout, but showers are expected, especially Saturday morning. As the day progresses, the front will move towards the coast and our shower potential will dwindle into early afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will be falling and there will be a brief window where the rain showers will change over to snow showers. Rainfall totals for most are forecast to be less than an inch. For the Bangor area extending into Interior Downeast, totals could be up to an inch. Snowfall totals in the mountains have also been lowered as now less than an inch of snow is possible.

The heaviest rain will stay in the Gulf of Maine and will move over Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a low passes to our east. Our concern will be the potential for a flash freeze Saturday evening as temperatures continue to drop. Any standing water from the showers on Saturday could glaze over making for slippery roads into Sunday morning.

Winds on Saturday will shift out of the northwest and at times could gust up to 30 mph. Slightly stronger winds are anticipated over Downeast Maine later in the day as the low passes just to your east. A few late day gusts there could reach closer to 40 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the morning and falling temperatures are expected for the rest of the day with afternoon highs in the 30s.

A drier & brighter day is expected on Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A westerly wind could gust up to 20 mph.

Quiet & colder conditions to start next week. It does appear that well below normal highs should be expected around Thanksgiving. We will also be watching another low that could bring rain/snow mixture Tuesday night through Wednesday. This could potentially impact any pre-Thanksgiving travel plans. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with showers spreading from northwest to southeast. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Winds turning out of the WSW at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread showers from the foothills towards the coast, showers briefly changing to snow expected in the mountains. Precipitation will end by early afternoon. Highs in the morning will reach 40s and low 50s before falling for the rest of the day. NW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and MUCH colder. Highs in the 30s with a few low 40s. Westerly wind gusting up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of rain & snow. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mix of rain & snow in the morning. Brighter conditions for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

