Cleaning company hosting 5K run to help veterans heat their homes

Infants and Infantry 5K run
Infants and Infantry 5K run(Triumph Professional Cleaning Service)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is once again stepping up to help veterans heat their homes this winter.

Triumph Professional Cleaning Services is hosting another 5K to support the Maine Veterans Project and the Vein of Galen Malformation Support Network.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The race will begin just across the field at Washington Street Park in Brewer.

It’s $30 per person and kids under parental supervision can participate for free.

Even if you do not want to run, monetary donations will be accepted.

Organizers say just a little bit goes a long way to help veterans in need.

”I have had an opportunity to sit with Doc and be on a couple of those calls and hear these guys that are cold. What Doc is doing at Maine Veterans Project, giving these guys heating oil is amazing,” said Ben Dunkle, owner of Triumph Professional Cleaning.

A link to pre-register for the race can be found, here.

There will also be an indoor yard sale at 391 North Main Street in Brewer.

All proceeds will go to Maine Veterans Project and the VOGM Support Network.

