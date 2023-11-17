Bar Harbor Bank & Trust pledges money to local food pantries

(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged $5,000 to match donations to five food pantries throughout Hancock County.

They will match up to a $1,000 for each location.

The five food pantries involved include Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Common Good Soup Kitchen in Southwest Harbor, Schoodic Food Pantry in Gouldsboro, and Emmaus Homeless Shelter and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry both in Ellsworth.

The Bank is hoping that by matching donations, they encourage others to donate and help their neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

