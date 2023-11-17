Bangor Police Department gearing up for Furry Friends Food Drive

Furry Friends Food Drive
Furry Friends Food Drive(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is preparing for this year’s Furry Friends Food Drive.

They’ve once again partnered with Eastern Area Agency on Aging for the annual drive.

They’ll be at Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor from 9am to noon.

They’ll be collecting cat and dog food as well as cat litter.

All food collected will be donated to lower income adults in the community to help them feed their pets this  winter.

“Everything that goes there is then donated throughout the year to elderly people in the community that need it who literally will make a choice. They’re going to feed their pet before they feed themselves, so this alleviates some of that burden because they’re on a fixed income and everybody gets fed,” said SGT. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

“And for a lot of these people, this is the closest companion they have because either family’s not around or they’re all that’s left in their family. So this is this is a family that is their kid basically,” McAmbley added.

There will also be a raffle with a chance to win prizes at the food drive.

